Kurt Warner Playfully Responds to Jokes About His Shiny Jacket on NFL Network: 'I Love the Coat'

Kurt Warner is always a good sport.

The Hall of Fame quarterback, 50, was the subject of many jokes on social media after wearing a silver puffer coat while calling Monday's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns on NFL Network alongside fellow analyst Joe Davis.

But Warner is taking the jokes in stride. When one Twitter user told others to leave the analyst alone (perhaps sarcastically), Warner stood his ground about the fashion selection.

"Yeah what they said … but really, it's all good!" the Super Bowl champion tweeted Monday evening. "I'm not mad at you and I LOVE the coat no matter if it looks like a burrito, a space suit or George's puffy coat! #LetsGo."

Kurt Warner Credit: NFL Network/Twitter

Some compared Warner's coat to a baked potato or a burrito. Others likened it to other outlandish outfits, from the one worn by Missy Elliott at the Diesel Fall 2005 Fashion Show and the iconic massive jacket worn by Jason Alexander's George Costanza on Seinfeld.

Even NFL Network got in on the joke, comparing Warner to a Hershey Kiss and asking, "Who wore it best?"

To Warner's delight, the jokes continued pouring in throughout the evening.

"As the kids say 'Drip or drown, and I'm walking on water baby!' #LoveYouAll," Warner wrote in a second tweet.

"Sometimes I LOVE this app … has had me (and my kids) smiling all night long," he said in a third post. "I'm here for it!!"

Early the next morning, Warner said he was spotted at the airport by a fan that had seen him wearing his now-viral jacket the night prior.

"Going through airport today and recognized by 'The Jacket', I love this world!!!" the former QB wrote Tuesday on Twitter. "And as I said last night "Drip or drown, and I'm walking on water baby"… have a GREAT day ppl!!

Warner is the subject of the new Lionsgate film American Underdog, which details his emotional journey to NFL excellence with support from friends and family. Shazam! star Zachary Levi portrays Warner in the film alongside Anna Paquin as Kurt's wife Brenda Warner and Dennis Quaid as former NFL coach Dick Vermeil.

Speaking to PEOPLE about managing his football career all while raising seven kids with his wife Brenda, Kurt said, "There were days that you wondered if you were going to endure it."

He continued, "But I think the mindset of both of us had was to take things one day at a time. That helps you to ultimately appreciate all the blessings that would come our way."