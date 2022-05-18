Kurt Busch and Wife Ashley Divorcing: 'I Am Heartbroken,' NASCAR Driver Says

Kurt Busch and wife Ashley Busch have filed for divorce after five years of marriage, the NASCAR driver confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE

"I am heartbroken to confirm that my wife Ashley and I are working to dissolve our marriage. Divorce is a personal and private matter and I hope our privacy will be respected," Kurt, 43, said in a statement provided to PEOPLE.

Ashley filed for the divorce on May 9, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The documents further state that Ashley says the couple's marriage is "irretrievably broken."

Kurt and Ashley met in 2015 and dated for two years before marrying in 2017.

The news of their divorce comes just days after Kurt took home a first-place win at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. He currently holds third place in the Cup Series standings.

After his recent win, he spoke about all those involved in his success to NBC Sports.