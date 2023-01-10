Kurt Angle Reveals His Daughter, 11, 'Saved My Life' After Jet Skiing Accident: 'She's My Hero'

WWE icon Kurt Angle said his 11-year-old daughter is the reason he's still alive.

On the latest installment of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, which aired on Sunday, the 14-time world champion revealed that his 11-year-old daughter Giulia'na saved his life after a jet ski accident during a recent family trip to Miami.

Speaking to his co-host Paul Brumwell about his vacation, Angle shared that he took his children jet skiing, and put one of his younger children on the back of his vehicle since they were too small to drive it themselves.

"When I went to make a turn I slowed down and stopped ... and I didn't put the accelerator on when I was turning and we flipped over. We went into the ocean," Angle explained.

That's when Giulia'na stepped in.

"Thank God my daughter is like an Olympic-caliber swimmer," Angle boasted of his daughter, who just started middle school last fall.

"I even had the safety vest on but it wasn't working. I was still sinking, I can't swim so I'm in trouble. I couldn't get above water. I was going under and my daughter kept her composure and the jet ski got away from us. It was like 50 feet away from us. She didn't know whether to go to the jet ski or to me. She came over to me and saved my life. She pulled me over to the jet ski. She swam 50 yards with me in her hands."

Giulia'na's heroic efforts didn't end there.

"I couldn't get myself on the jet ski. My arms are so weak now because of my neck, I can't push myself up. So now she's putting her hands under my a-- pushing me up onto the jet ski and she got me up there. Then she jumped on behind me and I said 'You know what honey? You just saved my life.' She really did."

Reflecting on the impressive save, Angle noted how things could have been worse.

"If I would've had one of my other kids there, the younger ones, they wouldn't have been able to help me. I wouldn't have been able to help them but I took Giulia'na first and thank God I did."

He said proudly, "My daughter saved my life, she's a hero."

On Twitter, Angle also opened up about his daughter's life-saving swimming skills and wrote on Monday, "This week's new episode of the Kurt Angle Show, I discussed how my 11-year-old daughter Giuliana recently saved my life. She is my hero. It was very surreal and I thank God she had the ability to be an amazing swimmer and she kept her composure during a time of panic."

Angle is also dad to daughter Kyra, 20, and son Kody, 16, whom he shares with his first wife Karen Smedley. He also shares Giulia'na, Sophia Laine, 10, and Nikoletta Sky, 6, with his wife Giovanna Yannotti, whom he married in 2012. The pair also adopted a teenage son, Josef, from Bulgaria in October 2019.