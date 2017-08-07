Kristin Cavallari's husband signed a massive, one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins just months after retiring

Jay Cutler has signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Miami Dolphins, just three months after retiring and becoming a game analyst in May, according to ESPN.

Cutler was initially reluctant about returning to football, and Miami even raised its monetary offer for the quarter back — the multi-million-dollar deal stands to make $3 million in incentives, according to the sports site.

The 34-year-old spent the last few months working with Fox Sports and officials with the network gave their well wishes in a statement to ESPN, saying “We loved our time working with Jay and wish him the best back on the field this year with the Dolphins.”

Cutler, who is married to Kristin Cavallari, 30, has not released a statement about the news.

Before his retirement, Cutler was cut by the Chicago Bears in March following eight seasons with the team. In April, the couple announced that they are relocating from the Windy City to Nashville.