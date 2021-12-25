Jimmy Hayes, who played hockey for the Boston Bruins among other NHL teams, died in August

Kristen Hayes Marks First Christmas Since Death of Husband Jimmy Hayes: 'Miss You So Much'

Jimmy Hayes' widow Kristen Hayes has opened up about celebrating Christmas without him for the first time.

The mom of two honored her late husband Saturday in an emotional series of posts on her Instagram Story, including several shots of Jimmy from their last Christmas together.

"Last year's memories are all that I have right now," Hayes wrote atop an image of her eldest son Beau, 2, and the family's Golden Retriever, Maui. "I hope I can redo this picture tomorrow morning with my boys."

In the next slide, Kristen filmed as she and Jimmy followed Beau as he made a beeline for the Christmas tree and all of the toys underneath, including a small soccer net and basketball hoop.

"Bubba, did Santa come?" Kristen asked from behind the camera as her son explored the pile of presents.

Among Beau's gifts was a large plastic toy car on a long multi-colored track. In the clip, Jimmy told his wife, "I want to see his reaction."

Sure enough, Beau wasted no time pushing the car down the track. "I called it!" Jimmy said as he filmed his son on his cellphone.

Kristen then shared a photo of Jimmy and Beau in their matching pajamas as the former Boston Bruins forward played with his son and his new basketball hoop.

"Miss you so much," Kristen wrote above the adorable image.

The last video on Kristen's Instagram Story showed a clip of Jimmy helping Beau tear off the wrapping on another gift. The late athlete gasps, "Wow! Are you kidding me?" as he shows his son his new toy.

"I love you," Kristen captioned the video. She then shared a family photo from the holiday while pregnant with the couple's second child Mac.

Christmas comes just four months after Jimmy, who played for the Boston Bruins among other NHL teams, was pronounced dead by first responders at his Massachusetts home on Aug. 23. The evening prior to his death, Hayes and Kristen celebrated their son Beau's second birthday with their son Mac, who was born on May 5.

It was later confirmed that Jimmy died with fentanyl and cocaine in his system.

Kristen had marked her first Thanksgiving without Jimmy in November, sharing photos of their two kids at home. She wrote in the caption, "So thankful for them." On her Instagram Story, she also posted a photo of the sunset and wrote, "Really miss you," and included an angel emoji.

Shortly after, Kristen got candid on Instagram and admitted she was "doing the best I can" after Jimmy's death.