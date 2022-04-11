Kobe Bryant's Sister Sharia Washington Posts Throwback Photos in Honor of National Siblings Day
Kobe Bryant's sister Sharia Washington is thinking of her late brother.
On Sunday, Washington posted pictures with the Los Angeles Lakers legend and their sister Shaya Bryant-Tabb for National Siblings Day.
"#NationalSiblingDay" and "#MyDayOnes," Washington wrote alongside the carousel of Instagram pictures, poking fun at her height with the hashtag, "OldestAndTheShortest."
The photo series included throwback shots of the trio as kids, and pictures of the siblings later as adults.
In January 2020, Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The NBA great was 41.
The crash also killed 13-year-old Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, 46, 14-year-old Alyssa Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, 46, John Altobelli, 56, Christina Mauser, 38, and the helicopter's pilot Ara Zobayan, 50.
Washington previously shared a touching tribute to her younger brother in August of that year, on what would have been Bryant's 42nd birthday.
"I've typed and deleted this so many times. There are simply no words to describe how I'm feeling today," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "So many people around the world miss 'The Black Mamba', I miss my little brother. The one who listened without judgement and loved me unconditionally. There are no words to express how much I miss you. Happy Birthday Bean❤️ I love you! 👼🏽🐍🐐."
Washington shared three pictures with the post, including a black-and-white shot of her brother as a child. She also shared a moving quote about how "there are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone the light remains."
Shortly after Bryant and Gianna's death, Washington also honored her late family members with a tattoo of their jersey numbers, 2 and 24, surrounded by a snake in the shape of an infinity symbol. (The snake is a reference to Bryant's famous "Black Mamba" nickname.)