Kobe Bryant's Jerseys Stay Illuminated at Staples Center During 2020 Grammys Ceremony

The site of 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday featured a subtle nod to the late Kobe Bryant throughout the event.

During the ceremony — which was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles where Bryant played for the Lakers — the jerseys that the legendary NBA star wore during his basketball career stayed illuminated throughout the show.

Typically, the on-display jerseys are dimmed during non-sporting events held in the arena, so the decision was a clear tribute to Bryant, who died just hours ahead of the music awards show in a helicopter crash.

Bryant played as Nos. 8 and 24 during his tenure for the Lakers.

Bryant, 41, and one of his daughters, 13-year-old Gianna, died in a Calabasas helicopter crash on Sunday morning along with seven others, authorities confirmed in a press conference.

Kobe Bryant jerseys

Bryant is survived by Vanessa, 37, and three of their four children together: daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

Since the start of his basketball career, Bryant, the son of former NBA player Joe Bryant, was one of the most accomplished men in the NBA, having played all 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Until Saturday, Bryant was the third-leading scorer in NBA history with 33,643 points but was surpassed by LeBron James. James paid tribute to Bryant with special Nike shoes during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kobe Bryant with family, 2017

Ahead of the awards show, artist DJ Khaled is showed love for the late athlete by holding up a vintage Kobe Bryant T-shirt on the red carpet.

Bryant’s Lakers teammate Shaquille O’Neal honored Bryant with a touching tribute on Instagram, sharing a series of photos from the duo’s time playing together.

“There’s no words to express the pain I’m going through now with this tragic and sad moment of losing my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my dude and my homie,” O’Neal wrote on Instagram. “I love you brother and you will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW !”

The 62nd Grammy Awards are airing live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.