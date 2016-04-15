Sweet Goodbye! See Lakers Fanatic Dyan Cannon's Sendoff for Kobe Bryant at His Final Game

brightcove.createExperiences();

Parting is such sweet sorrow. Kobe Bryant received plenty of support at his star-packed final NBA game on Wednesday, but one fan in particular stood out – longtime Lakers fan Dyan Cannon.

The ex-wife of Cary Grant gave Bryant some major support with a raised fist as she stood courtside. The actress, 79, has been a fixture at Lakers games for decades.

Dyan Cannon Harry How/Getty

“I can’t stop talking about it. I can’t stop thinking about it,” Cannon told The Hollywood Reporter of the game. “If you were going to write an exit could you write anything better? The clutch shot at the end! Sixty points! Twenty years playing basketball!”

The star admitted she was offered quite a bit of money for her tickets, noting a friend sold his on StubHub for $30,000, but she said she never considered selling as it was “history.”

Cheers! Kobe Bryant celebrates his 20-year career by helping the Lakers reach victory in his final game with the team on Wednesday. Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Polaris

Bryant’s final game was also attended by notable friends and fans such as Lamar Odom, Kanye West, Jay-Z, The Weeknd and Bella Hadid, with him getting well wishes on social media from David Beckham, President Obama and Dwyane Wade.