Kobe Bryant's Death Pushed Kevin Garnett to Reconcile with Ray Allen: 'Life is Not Given'

Kevin Garnett said he and Ray Allen have reconciled after their infamous falling out in 2012, largely because of Kobe Bryant's death in 2020.

During an appearance on Kevin Hart's Cold As Balls, Garnett, 46, said, "It would have f---ed with me if something were to happen to Ray and I didn't get a chance to amend this."

Allen, 47, played with Garnett and Paul Pierce for the Boston Celtics from 2007 until 2012 when he signed with the Miami Heat. Allen's choice to leave caused friction between the star NBA players, who didn't end up reconciling until the NBA's 75th-anniversary event in 2021.

"What made the Ray situation so prolific with us is because the structure we built in Boston, the three of us built that," Garnett said of his time with Allen and Pierce on the Celtics.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Garnett explained, "I wasn't looking at it like, better business decision for Ray, or Ray has a chance to get another ring. I ain't take on none of that! I was in my own feelings!"

"The passing of Kob and all of us getting older helped me understand that life is not given to none of us," Garnett told Hart, 43. "I got off the bulls---," said Garnett.

Garnett, Allen and Pierce were all selected to the NBA's 75 Anniversary team in 2021, which honored the 75 greatest players of all time according to votes from players, coaches, media and league executives.

Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty

When reuniting with Allen, Garnett said he told his former teammates he was "happy" he was there and it was "good to see" him.

"It was actually natural just to see him there and in great health," Garnett said, adding that it was "dope to see" Allen's family growing up. "That's what my focus was."