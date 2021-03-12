"So glad you got accepted but too far... j/k," Vanessa Bryant wrote on Instagram Thursday, tagging her oldest daughter

Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Gets into Loyola Marymount But Mom Vanessa Jokes It’s 'Too Far'

Congratulations are in order for Natalia Bryant!

The 18-year-old has been accepted into Loyola Marymount University, Vanessa Bryant revealed on Instagram Thursday — but it doesn't sound like the mother of four is ready to part with her eldest daughter quite yet.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So glad you got accepted but too far... j/k," Vanessa wrote atop a photo of the campus shared on her Instagram Story, tagging Natalia.

The Bryants live in Orange County, which is about a 45-minute drive from LMU in Los Angeles. Natalia has also been accepted to the University of Oregon and applied to New York University and the University of Southern California.

Image zoom Vanessa Bryant's Instagram | Credit: vanessa bryant/instagram

Natalia is up for a busy year ahead, as in addition to attending college (somewhere) soon, she recently launched her modeling career, signing with IMG Models Worldwide last month.

"I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model," she said in a statement on Feb. 8. "There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."

Over the weekend, Vanessa expressed how proud she is of Natalia's burgeoning modeling career — and also shared that dad Kobe Bryant would have proud as well.

Sharing a photo of Natalia on a recent shoot, Vanessa wrote in the caption, "My baby (with makeup) 😁❤️ #grown @nataliabryant ❤️ "

Image zoom (From left) Natalia, Gianna, Kobe, Vanessa and Bianka Bryant | Credit: Kobe Bryant/Instagram

"Daddy would be so happy that you're pursuing your modeling career now that you're 18," Vanessa continued. "You're beautiful inside and out. Beautiful with makeup and without makeup. We love you."

Kobe died alongside his and Vanessa's 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020. The couple also share Bianka, 4, and Capri, 20 months.

Earlier this month, Vanessa shared with PEOPLE how resilient Natalia has been since the tragedy, calling her eldest her "right-hand woman."

"I'm extremely proud of Natalia," Vanessa said in the Women Changing the World issue.