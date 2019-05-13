Kobe Bryant Wishes Pregnant Wife Vanessa Happy Mother's Day: 'You Are the Foundation'

A very pink mother’s day!

Kobe Bryant celebrated his wife on Sunday, sharing a sweet family photo on Instagram in honor of Mother’s Day.

In the image, Kobe posed with his wife and three daughters in front of a balloon banner and a butterfly backdrop. Vanessa — who is expecting the couple’s fourth child — was all smiles in a bump-hugging pink dress.

“Happy Mother’s Day @vanessabryant we love you and thank you for all that you do for our family,” wrote Kobe, 40. “You are the foundation of all that we hold dear.”

He added to the 37-year-old, “I love you #mybaby #lioness #mamabear #queenmamba.”

Kobe and Vanessa are already parents to daughters Bianka Bella, 2, Gianna Maria-Onore, 12, and Natalia Diamante, 16.

The couple announced their impending new baby girl on New Year’s Day, when the former Lakers star wrote on Instagram, “Vanessa and I are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting another #mambacita to go along with Natalia, Gianna and Bianka.”

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kobe said his daughters were “super excited” about their little sister on the way and joked of his wife, “She’s like, ‘You go see if you can hit a clutch shot, you gave me all girls, let’s see if you can bring a boy!’ Nope, not yet. We’ll see, we’ll see.”

Still, he’s happy for more ladies in his life.

“I’m super excited,” he shared. “I love my princesses. Vanessa was kind of putting the pressure on me to have a boy. She said, ‘You can do it, you can do it!’ And then, ‘Nah, you can’t do it.’ “