The former Los Angeles Lakers star will posthumously receive the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award on July 18

Kobe Bryant to Be Honored with Emmy Governors Award for Efforts 'Beyond the Basketball Court'

Late NBA star Kobe Bryant will soon have another award to add to his long list of accolades.

Bryant was named the recipient of the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award on Wednesday, the Television Academy announced.

Bryant will be posthumously honored on July 18 for his efforts to improve the greater Los Angeles area community, they explained in a post to Instagram.

"The Television Academy is pleased to announce that basketball legend and philanthropist Kobe Bryant is the recipient of the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award, selected by the Los Angeles Area Governors Award committee and recognizing his legacy of philanthropy, community building and inspiration that extended beyond the basketball court," the group said on the Emmys website.

This isn't the first award Bryant has been given for his accomplishments outside the NBA.

The former Los Angeles Lakers guard — who won five NBA titles during his 20 years with the franchise — also received an Academy Award in 2018 for his animated short film Dear Basketball, which was based on a poem he had written to announce his retirement from the sport.

The film was illustrated by legendary Disney animator Glen Keane, and also received a Sports Emmy Award and an Annie Award.

Image zoom Kobe Bryant meets with students in Philadelphia Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock

Bryant was also behind popular basketball camp the Mamba Sports Academy, and the multimedia agency Granity Studios, which produced Dear Basketball and several New York Times best-selling novels.

Even after his 2016 retirement, Bryant is still regularly ranked as one of the best basketball players of all time, along with other greats such as Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Bryant tragically died alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter accident on Jan. 26. He was 41.

Vanessa Bryant honored Gianna and her late husband shortly after with tattoos on her neck and wrist, she revealed earlier this week.

"I wanted my boo boo's @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me," Vanessa wrote in the caption of a video posted to Instagram showing artist Nikko Hurtado tattooing her neck.

"Shoutout to @nikkohurtado for coming over and helping me get my Gigi’s sweet message transferred on me. #throwbacktoFebruary," she added in another post.

Fans can watch the Academy's tribute to Bryant during their stream of the event on July 18 at 7 p.m. PT on the Emmys' website.