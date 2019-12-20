Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan Lead the Nominees for the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame

Image zoom JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty; Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty

Nominees for the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame are out, and next year’s class is going to be one of most exciting editions yet.

Leading the list of first-time candidates are NBA legends Kobe Bryant, a five-time champion with the Los Angeles Lakers; Kevin Garnett, who won a ring with the Boston Celtics in 2008 and stars in Adam Sandler’s newest film, Uncut Gems; and San Antonio Spurs legend and five-time champ Tim Duncan.

Other nominees include Chris Bosh, who played alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade on the Miami Heat, and Michael Finley, who played in the NBA for 15 seasons.

Former players Chris Webber, Mark Jackson, Ben Wallace and Chauncey Billups are also eligible for induction, according to ESPN.

Two former WNBA players have also been nominated — Tamika Catchings, who played her entire 15-year career for the Indiana Fever and won the WNBA MVP Award in 2011, and Swin Cash, who played most of her 15-year career with the Detroit Shock and helped to lead the team to their first WNBA championship in 2003.

“Truly an honor,” Bosh wrote on Twitter after his eligibility was announced. “My career ended earlier than expected and that hurt immensely. To come to this point being nominated for the Hall of Fame with my heroes is truly an amazing feeling.

NBA coaches Rick Adelman, George Karl, Dick Motta and Rudy Tomjanovich are eligible for induction, as well as college coaches Gene Keady, Rollie Massimino, Bob McKillop, Eddie Sutton, Bo Ryan and Jay Wright.

Croatian player Toni Kukoc, who played on the Chicago Bulls, is one of the leading international players to make the list of nominees.

According to the NBA, the 2020 class will be named during the NCAA Final Four in Atlanta, Georgia, in early April.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place in Springfield, Massachusetts, Aug. 29, 2020.