Incredible Kobe Bryant Throwback Photos that Highlight the Legendary Laker's 20-Year Career

Bryant shakes hands with then-NBA Commissioner David Stern after being selected in the first round of the 1996 NBA Draft on June 26, 1996, at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C.
After earning his no. 8 Laker number, Bryant is seen grinning while posing with a basketball outside the Forum in Inglewood, Calforina in 1997.
Bryant and longtime teammate Shaquille O’Neal pose for a shot during the national anthem before a game back in the ’90s.
The smiling Laker accepts his trophy for winning the 1997 Nestle Crunch Slam Dunk Contest in Cleveland.
Bryant had many famous fans during his two-decade career, including golf icon Tiger Woods.
The lifelong Laker also snagged a photo with another legendary athlete and fan, Mohammad Ali.
The now-father of three went head-to-head against the NBA’s best players, including Allen Iverson of the Philadelphia 76ers.
Another basketball foe (on the court) included Michael Jordan himself.
Bryant was a part of the 1998 Western Conference All-Star team, along with Jason Kidd, Mitch Richmond, David Robinson, Kevin Garnett, Vin Baker, Eddie Jones, Nick Van Exel, Gary Payton, Shaquille O’Neal, Karl Malone, and Tim Duncan.
The New York Knicks’ Patrick Ewing was no match for Bryant in this photo taken back in 2000 at the Garden in N.Y.C.
Bryant and O’Neal pose with another Laker legend, Magic Johnson, after they had just won the 2000 NBA Championship against the Indiana Pacers at the Staples Center in L.A.
No. 8 goes for the dunk during 2002’s game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Sacramento Kings.
The five-time NBA champion is seen celebrating his 2002 NBA finals win against the New Jersey Nets.
The historic player proudly poses with his family after both of his no. 8 and no. 24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at the Staples Center in L.A. on December 18, 2017.