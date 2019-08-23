Incredible Kobe Bryant Throwback Photos that Highlight the Legendary Laker's 20-Year Career

From being the first round draft pick straight out of high school, to retiring both of his Los Angeles Lakers jerseys at the Staples Center, relive the greatest moments from the retired basketball player's incomparable career
By Diane J. Cho
August 23, 2019 02:20 PM

1 of 15

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE/Getty

Bryant shakes hands with then-NBA Commissioner David Stern after being selected in the first round of the 1996 NBA Draft on June 26, 1996, at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Jon SooHoo/NBAE/Getty

After earning his no. 8 Laker number, Bryant is seen grinning while posing with a basketball outside the Forum in Inglewood, Calforina in 1997.

3 of 15

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty

Bryant and longtime teammate Shaquille O’Neal pose for a shot during the national anthem before a game back in the ’90s.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty

The smiling Laker accepts his trophy for winning the 1997 Nestle Crunch Slam Dunk Contest in Cleveland.

Advertisement

5 of 15

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty

Bryant had many famous fans during his two-decade career, including golf icon Tiger Woods.

6 of 15

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty

The lifelong Laker also snagged a photo with another legendary athlete and fan, Mohammad Ali.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE/Getty

The now-father of three went head-to-head against the NBA’s best players, including Allen Iverson of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

VINCENT LAFORET/AFP/Getty

Another basketball foe (on the court) included Michael Jordan himself.

Advertisement

9 of 15

Andy Hayt/NBAE/Getty

Bryant was a part of the 1998 Western Conference All-Star team, along with Jason Kidd, Mitch Richmond, David Robinson, Kevin Garnett, Vin Baker, Eddie Jones, Nick Van Exel, Gary Payton, Shaquille O’Neal, Karl Malone, and Tim Duncan.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE/Getty

The New York Knicks’ Patrick Ewing was no match for Bryant in this photo taken back in 2000 at the Garden in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty

Bryant and O’Neal pose with another Laker legend, Magic Johnson, after they had just won the 2000 NBA Championship against the Indiana Pacers at the Staples Center in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty

No. 8 goes for the dunk during 2002’s game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Sacramento Kings.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Getty

The five-time NBA champion is seen celebrating his 2002 NBA finals win against the New Jersey Nets.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

Maxx Wolfson/Getty

The historic player proudly poses with his family after both of his no. 8 and no. 24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at the Staples Center in L.A. on December 18, 2017.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Sports

All Topics in Sports

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.