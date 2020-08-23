Kobe Bryant's Sister Shares Touching Tribute on His 42nd Birthday: 'I Miss My Little Brother'

"There are simply no words to describe how I'm feeling today," Sharia Washington said

Kobe Bryant's sister Sharia Washington is honoring her late brother.

On Sunday, what would have been his 42nd birthday, Washington shared a touching tribute to the NBA icon.

“I’ve typed and deleted this so many times. There are simply no words to describe how I’m feeling today,” she wrote.

“So many people around the world miss ‘The Black Mamba’, I miss my little brother. The one who listened without judgement and loved me unconditionally,” she added. “There are no words to express how much I miss you. Happy Birthday Bean❤️ I love you! 👼🏽🐍🐐.”

Alongside the message, Washington shared a trio of images, including a black-and-white photo of her brother as a child. She also shared a moving quote about how “there are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone the light remains.”

Ahead of Kobe's birthday, Vanessa Bryant also shared how much she missed her late husband.

Highlighting some of the thoughtful gifts she had received from loved ones, the mother of four posted photos of a Mickey Mouse-shaped floral arrangement as well as an assortment of red Sour Patch kids, which she received from Kobe's former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Pau Gasol and his pregnant wife Catherine McDonnell.

"Kobe will always be the Mickey to my Minnie," she wrote alongside one photo, while in another she shared a romantic story about her husband. "My boo-boo ALWAYS gave me the first RED sour patch kid at the movies," she wrote. "Always the little things that count the most. I miss my baby so much."

A day before Bryant's birthday, the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, which furthers Kobe and his daughter Gianna Bryant's legacy through youth sports and charitable actions, shared the first teaser of a video to honor his life and legacy.

"I don't care who you are, where you're from, doesn't matter. You wake up every single day to get better today than you were yesterday. That's always the most important thing," a voiceover of one of Kobe's iconic lines played in the clip.

On Jan. 26, Kobe, Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The crash also claimed the lives of 13-year-old Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, 46, 14-year-old Alyssa Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, 46, John Altobelli, 56, Christina Mauser, 38, and the helicopter's pilot Ara Zobayan, 50.

To celebrate Kobe's life and career, Nike will launch "Mamba Week" on Sunday, and on Monday, 8/24, there will be a celebration of both Kobe's jersey numbers worn during his 20-year career with the Lakers.