Kobe Bryant Shuts Down Any 'Beef' Rumors with Shaquille O'Neal: 'We Too Old'

Never fear, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant‘s feud apparently doesn’t go on forever.

After a little war of words this week, Bryant used Twitter to seemingly call a cease-fire, saying, “There is no beef with @SHAQ I know most media want to see it but it ain’t gonna happen. Ain’t nothin but love there and we too old to beef anyway #3peat.”

Bryant, 41, appeared on the stage at the PHP Agency Convention in Las Vegas this week, and suggested that he thought O’Neal, 47, was lazy.

In fact, said Bryant, “He’d be the greatest of all time. He’d be the first to tell you that. This guy was a force like I have never seen. It was crazy. Generally, guys at that size are a little timid and they don’t want to be big. This dude did not care. He was mean, he was nasty. He was competitive. He was vindictive. I wish he was in the gym. I would’ve had f—— 12 rings.”

He noted that “a lot of” the “contention” between himself and O’Neal during their 1996 to 2004 tenure as Los Angeles Lakers teammates was over the latter being out of shape.

“We used to get into stuff all the time,” Bryant said.

In response, O’Neal wrote in a comment on an Instagram from Lakers Forever including the clip, “U woulda had twelve if u passed the ball more especially in the finals against the pistons #facts.”

“You don’t get statues by not working hard,” added the athlete.

Later in response to Bryant’s tweet, O’Neal said “It’s all good bro.”

It’s all good bro, when I saw the interview, I thought you were talking about Dwite, is that how u spell his name lol — SHAQ (@SHAQ) August 28, 2019

He then joked, “when I saw the interview, I thought you were talking about Dwite, is that how u spell his name lol.”