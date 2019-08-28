Kobe Bryant Shuts Down Any 'Beef' Rumors with Shaquille O'Neal: 'We Too Old'

"He'd be the greatest of all time. He'd be the first to tell you that," Kobe Bryant said about his former teammate

By Lindsay Kimble
August 28, 2019 02:09 PM

Never fear, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant‘s feud apparently doesn’t go on forever.

After a little war of words this week, Bryant used Twitter to seemingly call a cease-fire, saying, “There is no beef with @SHAQ I know most media want to see it but it ain’t gonna happen. Ain’t nothin but love there and we too old to beef anyway #3peat.”
https://mobile.twitter.com/kobebryant/status/1166741354514247680

Bryant, 41, appeared on the stage at the PHP Agency Convention in Las Vegas this week, and suggested that he thought O’Neal, 47, was lazy.

In fact, said Bryant, “He’d be the greatest of all time. He’d be the first to tell you that. This guy was a force like I have never seen. It was crazy. Generally, guys at that size are a little timid and they don’t want to be big. This dude did not care. He was mean, he was nasty. He was competitive. He was vindictive. I wish he was in the gym. I would’ve had f—— 12 rings.”

RELATED: Shaquille O’Neal’s New Big and Tall Clothing Line Is Inspired by Barack Obama

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty

He noted that “a lot of” the “contention” between himself and O’Neal during their 1996 to 2004 tenure as Los Angeles Lakers teammates was over the latter being out of shape.

“We used to get into stuff all the time,” Bryant said.

RELATED: Shaq Buys 10 Pairs of Shoes for Georgia Boy After Learning His Mother Can’t Afford Them

In response, O’Neal wrote in a comment on an Instagram from Lakers Forever including the clip, “U woulda had twelve if u passed the ball more especially in the finals against the pistons #facts.”

“You don’t get statues by not working hard,” added the athlete.

Later in response to Bryant’s tweet, O’Neal said “It’s all good bro.”

He then joked, “when I saw the interview, I thought you were talking about Dwite, is that how u spell his name lol.”

Advertisement

Popular in Sports

All Topics in Sports

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.