Kobe Bryant Says There's 'Zero' Possibility He'll Return to Pro Basketball: 'Not a Chance'

Don’t expect to see Kobe Bryant back on the basketball court anytime soon.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, Bryant told the host he has no intentions of coming out of retirement now that LeBron James has joined the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant, of course, ended his 20-year career with the Lakers back in 2016.

Addressing rumors he was considering returning to the court, Bryant said, “Yeah I heard that. … I actually heard that when I was Mexico for my birthday. ‘Kobe’s training like crazy.’ I’m like, ‘What? I’m sitting back with a margarita. What ya’ll talking about?’ I don’t know what kinda training ya’ll talking about.’ “

Pressed by DeGeneres, Bryant, 40, firmly stated that, “No, [there is] not a chance” he’ll go back pro. “Zip zero,” he added.

Instead, he’s focused on daughter Gianna, 12, who is a rising basketball star. He explained on Friday, “I coach her and so she does all the playing. … If she was here, she’d tell you, she goes, ‘Yeah I’m gonna be a better basketball player than my dad.’ “

Bryant also opened up about being “100 percent” a nerd — specifically when it comes to Harry Potter.

“The story,” he gushed of the beloved book franchise. “It’s a brilliant story.”

In fact, he revealed: “I have a possession in my house that is the most valuable possession to me. I have three things. And one of them is Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone first edition signed by J.K. Rowling.”

Joked Bryant, “If the house is burning, I’m grabbing that.”