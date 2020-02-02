Kobe Bryant's Life and Legacy: 24 Mamba Mentality Quotes to Live By

“When you make a choice and say, ‘Come hell or high water, I am going to be this,’ then you should not be surprised when you are that. It should not be something that is intoxicating or out of character because you have seen this moment for so long that … when that moment comes, of course it is here because it has been here the whole time, because it has been [in your mind] the whole time.” (Bryant in his February 2015 interview for Showtime’s Muse)