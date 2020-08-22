Kobe Bryant Honored in New Tribute Video as Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation Relaunches

The news was announced at a significant time as Gianna wore No. 2 for her youth teams and Kobe wore No. 24 with the Los Angeles Lakers

A day before Kobe Bryant's birthday, the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation shared the first teaser of a video to honor his life and legacy.

On Saturday, the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, which furthers Kobe and his daughter Gianna Bryant's legacy through youth sports and charitable actions, shared the clip, produced by Nike.

"I don't care who you are, where you're from, doesn't matter. You wake up every single day to get better today than you were yesterday. That's always the most important thing," a voiceover of one of Kobe's iconic lines played in the clip.

The foundation also shared a new website link (mambaandmambacita.org) after discontinuing mambasportsacademy.com/mamba-sports-foundation/.

The video was shared at 2:24 p.m., a specifically significant launch time as Gianna, 13, wore No. 2 for her youth teams and Kobe wore No. 24 with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Image zoom Gianna and Kobe Bryant Ethan Miller/Getty

On Jan. 26, Kobe, Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The crash also claimed the lives of 13-year-old Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, 46, 14-year-old Alyssa Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, 46, John Altobelli, 56, Christina Mauser, 38, and the helicopter's pilot Ara Zobayan, 50.

The group was on their way to a basketball game at the Mamba Sports Academy's Thousand Oaks location.

In February, days before the 2/24 memorial at Staples Center, the foundation released a statement about its name change to honor both Kobe, who was nicknamed "The Black Mamba," and Gianna, who was nicknamed "Mambacita" by her father.

"In commemoration of Gianna 'Gigi' Bryant, Mamba Sports Foundation will now be known as the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. The Foundation exists to further Kobe and Gianna Bryant's legacy in youth sports and beyond," the foundation said.

Image zoom Kobe and Vanessa Bryant with family Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

To celebrate Kobe's life and career, Nike will launch "Mamba Week" on Sunday, which would have been his 42nd birthday.

And on Monday, 8/24, there will be a celebration of both Kobe's jersey numbers worn during his 20-year career with the Lakers.