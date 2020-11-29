Kobe Bryant's Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Postponed to May 2021

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony was set to take place in August but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic

Kobe Bryant will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in May 2021.

The Los Angeles Lakers star, who died in January at age 41, will be inducted next year as part of the class of 2020, the NBA said on Saturday, according to multiple outlets.

The annual event was initially slated to take place in August in Springfield, Massachusetts, but was delayed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and will now take place from May 13 to May 15.

Bryant joins Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan in the class of 2020, as well as WNBA star Tamika Catchings, coaches Kim Mulkey, Rudy Tomjanovich, Barbara Stevens and Eddie Sutton.

The 2020 inductees will join those already enshrined in the Hall of Fame, including Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Alonzo Mourning, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26 that killed seven others — Payton Chester, 13, Sarah Chester, 46, Alyssa Altobelli, 14, Keri Altobelli, 46, John Altobelli, 56, Christina Mauser, 38, and pilot Ara Zobayan, 50.

The late athlete is survived by his wife Vanessa Bryant and their daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and 17-month-old Capri.

Shortly after Bryant's death, Hall of Fame Chairman Jerry Colangelo said Bryant would be inducted.

“When people talk about the greats of all time, it’s pretty difficult to say who was No. 1, and who’s 2, and who’s 3, but there are four to five names that always get mentioned, we know that. Kobe’s right there with everybody,” Colangelo said on NBA TV.