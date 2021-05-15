LeBron James, Magic Johnson and More Celebrate Kobe Bryant's Hall of Fame Induction

A "much deserved induction into the NBA Hall of Fame!" Magic Johnson said

Kobe Bryant is being remembered by several famous fans as he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

On Saturday, ahead of the famed ceremony — which was originally slated to take place in August 2020, but was delayed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — LeBron James, Magic Johnson and more honored the late basketball star, who died in a tragic helicopter crash alongside his daughter Gianna and seven others in January 2020.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing a promo for the ceremony, the Lakers wrote, "#MambaForever x #20HoopClass" alongside the post.

And while speaking with Spectrum SportsNet during the team's game against the Indiana Pacers, James, 36, said: "It's a celebration for another Laker great, and I'm just happy to be a part of his legacy."

Also on Saturday, Johnson, 61, shared a message to Bryant's loved ones on Twitter, writing, "Congratulations to my dear friend, the late great, Kobe Bryant, his wife Vanessa, his daughters Natalia, Gigi, Bianka and Capri, his parents Joe and Pam, and the entire Bryant family on Kobe's much deserved induction into the NBA Hall of Fame!"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Bryant will be honored by Michael Jordan as a member of the 2020 class being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The late NBA icon's standalone exhibit at the Hall of Fame in Massachusetts, which Vanessa Bryant helped design, was unveiled this weekend. The exhibit is called "Kobe: A Basketball Life," and is a rare addition to the annual induction ceremony, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Earlier this year, Vanessa opened up to PEOPLE about trying to focus on "finding the light in darkness" after losing her husband and daughter. She said that she gleans inspiration from Kobe and Gigi.