Remembering Kobe Bryant on 3rd Anniversary of Crash That Also Killed His Daughter, Gianna, and 7 Others

Kobe and Gianna Bryant died with seven others in a helicopter crash during the early morning hours of Jan. 26, 2020

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 26, 2023 10:39 AM
Tributes paid to Kobe Bryant
Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Thursday marks three years since the tragic accident that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

During a foggy California morning on Jan. 26, 2020, Kobe, 13-year-old Gianna, and six of their friends boarded a Sikorsky S-76B helicopter flown by pilot Ara Zobayan. The group was flying from John Wayne Airport in Orange County to a basketball tournament at Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. But they never arrived.

Zobayan, the Bryants, and their friends — John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, and Christina Mauser — all perished when the helicopter crashed on a hillside in Calabasas, just 14 miles away from their Thousand Oaks destination.

At the time, Kobe was four years into retirement after winning five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers over a 20-year NBA career.

A year-long National Transportation Safety Board investigation later found that pilot error was the most consequential reason for the accident that morning.

In their 86-page report, NTSB investigators found that Zobayan flew through clouds — an apparent violation of federal standards — which likely led to him being spatially disorientated during their flight.

Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant
Kobe and Vanessa Bryant. Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

The NTSB said that the pilot's "self-induced pressure and plan continuation bias" were factors in the crash.

Kobe's widow, Vanessa Bryant, also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters, which was settled for an undisclosed amount in June 2021.

Vanessa — who also shares three other daughters with Kobe: Natalia, 18, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 3 — spoke to PEOPLE in March 2021 and opened up about the grief she experienced since the accident.

"This pain is unimaginable [but] you just have to get up and push forward," she said in PEOPLE's Women Changing the World issue. "Lying in bed crying isn't going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again. But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that's what I do."

RELATED VIDEO: Vanessa Bryant Says She 'Broke Down' After Learning of Crash Site Photos of Kobe, Gianna: 'I Can't Escape'

In August 2022, Vanessa was subsequently awarded $16 million in a lawsuit against L.A. County over graphic photos of Kobe and Gianna that were allegedly taken at the crash scene by emergency responders.

Vanessa then donated the funds to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, a nonprofit that continues Kobe and Gianna's legacies by presenting opportunities to underprivileged young athletes.

Vanessa told PEOPLE that "Kobe and Gigi motivate" her to "keep going," and her other three daughters help her "smile through the pain."

She added: "They give me strength."

Related Articles
Washington Redskins nose tackle Chris Baker (92) during a NFL game between the Washington Redskins and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey The Giants defeated the Redskins 24-13
Former NFL Player Chris Baker, 35, Says He Almost Died of a Stroke: 'God Not Done With Me Yet'
Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts
Mac Jones' Dad Predicted NFL Stardom for His Son, Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa — and Got It in Writing
Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
LeBron James's Son Bronny Following in His Footsteps, Selected for Prestigious All American Games
Larsa Pippen; Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen and Boyfriend Marcus Jordan 'Definitely into Each Other,' Says Source
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor Denies Assaulting Woman Last Summer During Birthday Celebrations on His Yacht
Bill Russell of the Boston Celtics poses for a photo with eleven of his Championship rings in 1996 in Boston, Massachusetts
NBA Legend Bill Russell Remembered by Steph Curry, Magic Johnson in Trailer for New Documentary
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Mike Clevinger (52) walks in the dugout during a game between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants
White Sox Pitcher Mike Clevinger Accused of Domestic Violence, Child Abuse
49ers’ Charles Omenihu Arrested for Domestic Violence Allegation
San Francisco 49ers Lineman Charles Omenihu Arrested After Woman Claims He Pushed Her to the Ground
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the media after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Says He's 'Catching Up' on Life After the 'Emotional Loss' That Ended His Season
Brittany Williams and Josh Allen attends the 9th Annual NFL Honors at Adrienne Arsht Center on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida
Josh Allen's Girlfriend Is 'Proud' of Him This Season Despite Bills Playoff Loss: 'True Leader'
Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States takes 1st place, and beats the victory record (83) in alpine ski word cup of Lindsey Vonnduring the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Giant Slalom on January 24, 2023 in Kronplatz, Italy.
Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Breaks Former Teammate Lindsey Vonn's World Cup Wins Record
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the field after an NFL wild-card football game
Tom Brady Gives Fiery, Expletive-Filled Response When Asked If He's Playing Another NFL Season
Khloe Kardashian Andrea Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Mourns Tristan Thompson's Late Mom: I'll 'Miss You' More 'Every Single Day'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: Shannon Sharpe reacts after he is restrained by security from Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies after a verbal altercation after the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Shannon Sharpe Apologizes After Heated Exchange at Lakers Game Goes Viral: 'I Was Absolutely Wrong'
Peyton and Eli Manning
Peyton and Eli Manning Fight Over Who Their Mom Loves More as They Prep for the Pro Bowl
Jeff Bezos attends the Axel Springer Award 2018 on April 24, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. Under the motto "An Evening for" Jeff Bezos receives the Axel Springer Award 2018
Jeff Bezos Not Selling the 'Washington Post' to Buy the Washington Commanders, Despite Reports