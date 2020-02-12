Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna Laid to Rest Ahead of Public Memorial

Kobe and Gianna Bryant have been laid to rest, PEOPLE can confirm.

The date of disposition on death certificates obtained by PEOPLE was listed as February 7 at Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary in Corona Del Mar, California.

When reached by PEOPLE, the memorial park declined to comment, as did a rep for Kobe.

News of the father, 41, and daughter’s final resting place comes ahead of a scheduled public memorial service for all victims of the crash on Monday, Feb. 24 at Staples Center.

The event will also honor victims John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser, and pilot Ara Zobayan. No other details surrounding the event have been announced.

The date holds special significance for the Bryant family: Gianna wore jersey No. 2 at the Mamba Sports Academy, and Kobe, 41, wore No. 24 in the latter half of his career.

Kobe and Gianna are survived by his wife and her mother, Vanessa Bryant, 37, as well as the couple’s other children Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and 7-month-old Capri.

As news spread of the Jan. 26 helicopter crash that killed Kobe, Gianna, and the seven others, fans around the world have paid tribute to the legendary Lakers player.

Fellow athletes found their own ways to honor the former NBA MVP, as NBA teams allowed the 24-second shot clock to run down to zero at the start of games, and players temporarily wore one of Kobe’s numbers while on the court.

The news comes just one day after Vanessa shared an emotional Instagram post about her grief.

She said that she has been “reluctant” to write about her feelings, but wanted to do so to help others who are going through the loss of a loved one.

“My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone,” the mother of four wrote. “I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong.”

“Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad,” she continued. “She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters.”

Vanessa previously released her first public statement following the crash on Jan. 29.

Speaking to fans and followers about the loss of her “adoring” husband and their “beautiful, sweet” daughter Gianna, she wrote, “We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now,” adding, “I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.”

Vanessa continued: “I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.”

If you would like to help families of the other victims of the crash, consider donating to the Mamba on Three Fund. Contributions to the Mamba Sports Foundation will help support youth sports.