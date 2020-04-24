Kobe Bryant's Final Season with the Lakers Was Filmed for a Documentary Like The Last Dance

Image zoom Kobe Bryant Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty

Fans of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant will be able to continue to bask in his greatness as his final season with the Los Angeles Lakers was filmed for a documentary much like Michael Jordan's last year with the Chicago Bulls was captured in The Last Dance.

Throughout his 2015-2016 season, Bryant, who tragically died at the age of 41 in a horrific helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and 7 others on Jan. 25, was followed by his own personal camera crew, according to ESPN.

The plans to make a documentary were in the works even before his death and at least six personal camera crews were present during his epic 60-point finale game, according the sports outlet.

The cameras not only explored his time on the court, but also in the locker room, on the road and at home with his wife Vanessa Bryant and their daughters, ESPN reported.

The couple shared Gianna, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and 10-month-old Capri.

"They had unprecedented and, by far, greater access than anyone else ever," John Black, who ran the Lakers public relations department for 27 years, said to ESPN. "We certainly allowed them to do everything we could within what the league would allow, and sometimes, with a wink and look-the-other way, allowed them even more."

In the wake of Bryant's death, what will happen with the footage is not immediately clear. However, ESPN reported that footage was in the editing stage and would have not been released until years from now.

ESPN also reported that Bryant was very active in the process and had given feedback on what was captured by the camera crew.

Of the filming, former Lakers player Larry Nance Jr. told ESPN, "Kobe would say something in the locker room and I would kind of think about it like, 'Oh, that's gonna look pretty sick when they film it."

"Or, you know, that 60-point game or [him] playing in Philadelphia that last time," Nance said, adding that Bryant said, "'This is pretty monumental. I'm so glad somebody's going to have a way to remember this.'"

Drafted by the NBA at 17 in 1996, he spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers where he led the team to five NBA championships and became the youngest player to score 30,000 points.

Since his retirement, Bryant, widely regarded as one of the greatest NBA players of all time, devoted himself to raising his four daughters with Vanessa — and becoming an investor, author and filmmaker.

Earlier this month, Vanessa and Natalia celebrated the late athlete after it was revealed that Bryant will be posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Vanessa and Natalia reflected on the bittersweet milestone during an appearance on ESPN, with Vanessa saying, "It's an incredible accomplishment and honor and we're extremely proud of him."

“Obviously we wish that he was here with us to celebrate but it’s definitely the peak of his NBA career.”

“Every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here. We’re incredibly proud of him,” she added, noting that she felt “some solace” in recent months “knowing that he was probably going to be a part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class.”