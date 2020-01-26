Kobe Bryant's Sweetest Family Photos

The late NBA star married wife Vanessa in 2001 and together they had four daughters: Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri
By Kate Hogan
January 26, 2020 05:39 PM

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa and daughters Gianna, Natalia and Bianka joined him for his jersey retirement ceremony at a Los Angeles Lakers game on Dec. 18, 2017.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

That spring, Vanessa and their older daughters, Natalia and Gianna, joined Dad on the red carpet of the Tribeca Film Festival in N.Y.C.

Lenny Ignelzi/AP/Shutterstock

Bryant gave Gianna a lift as they watched a match between the U.S. and China women’s soccer teams in San Diego.

WNBA

Dad had an arm around each of his older daughters at a 2017 Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game.

Kobe Bryant/Instagram

Dad held on tight to Bianka during a family vacation in 2018.

Kobe Bryant/Instagram

Bryant pulled the ultimate cool dad card in 2018 when he brought his wife and daughters to meet Oprah.

Harry How/Getty

He held on to Gianna in 2018 during the Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships at the Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine, California. 

Kevin Winter/Getty

Bryant, Vanessa, Natalia and Gianna got all dressed up in 2018 for the premiere of Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Following his retirement, he brought Gianna, also a budding athlete, to a game between the Lakers and Atlanta Hawks in L.A.

Kobe Bryant/Instagram

The family had lots to celebrate in the spring of 2019 ahead of the arrival of their fourth child, daughter Capri, who arrived in June.

Kobe Bryant/Instagram

Capri even joined in the family’s epic group Wizard of Oz costume on Halloween 2019.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

In one of their last public photos together before they both tragically died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020, Bryant gave Gianna a squeeze as they sat courtside at a December 2019 Lakers game.

