From NBA Star to Devoted Family Man: Kobe Bryant’s Life in Photos

Coach Phil Jackson — fresh off his championship run with the Chicago Bulls — was an instrumental part of Bryant’s career and legacy with the Lakers, coaching him to his first three titles with the team. Jackson left the team in the 2004 off-season and wrote a book about his time there, calling Bryant “uncoachable.”

In 2005, Jackson returned, and addressed his comments in a chat with ESPN.

“When I came back for my second stint with the Lakers, Kobe and I worked it all out,” he said. “I gave him more of a license to do his thing, as long as it stayed within the overall context of the triangle. And we did win two more championships. Anyway, I’ve always seen Kobe as a truly great player, an intelligent guy and a remarkable person.”