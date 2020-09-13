Vanessa and Kobe Bryant's Daughters Are All Smiles in Cute TikTok with WNBA Star Sabrina Ionescu

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant's daughters are TikTok stars!

On Saturday, Natalia, 17, Bianka Bella, 3½, and 14-month-old Capri Kobe starred in an adorable TikTok video with Kobe's mentee, WNBA rookie Sabrina Ionescu.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the video, shared on Ionescu's Instagram Story and TikTok account, the three Bryant girls adorably smiled and clapped their hands alongside the athlete to Sean Paul's "Temperature."

"Saturdayzz," Ionescu wrote on the video, tagging Natalia.

In another video, Vanessa, 38, shared a laugh with Ionescu as the pair struggled to help each other get out of Bianka's pink Range Rover toy car. At one point, Capri walked over while Vanessa and Ionescu continued to crack up over their antics.

"@Vanessabryant thanks for the help," Ionescu captioned the sweet video with two emojis.

Image zoom Vanessa Bryant's daughters with Sabrina Ionescu

Image zoom Vanessa Bryant and Sabrina Ionescu Sabrina Ionescu/Instagram

Image zoom Vanessa Bryant and Sabrina Ionescu Sabrina Ionescu/Instagram

Vanessa's daughters previously starred in a TikTok video with Ionescu back in June — during which Bianka stole the show, much to the amusement of the others.

“Another B.B. special!” Vanessa wrote on Instagram alongside the adorable footage, adding that even before her closeup, “Bianka was humming the song the whole time.”

"We killed this," Ionescu added in her own post, adding a crying with laughter emoji.

Image zoom Natalia and Bianka Bryant with Sabrina Ionescu Sabrina Ionescu/Instagram

Last month, Vanessa shared a heartfelt post on Instagram to celebrate what would have been Kobe's 42nd birthday. The late NBA star and the couple's second-oldest daughter Gianna, 13, died in a tragic January helicopter crash.

"I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud ass deep laugh. I miss teasing you, making you laugh and bursting your bubble. I miss you sitting on my lap like my big baby that you are," she wrote. "I think about your tenderness and patience all the time. I think about everything you would do in situations to help me deal with everything thrown my way."

Image zoom Kobe and Vanessa Bryant with family Vanessa Bryant/Instagram