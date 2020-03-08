Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia, 17, Pays Tribute to Late Dad and Sister Gianna at Winter Formal

Kobe Bryant‘s eldest daughter Natalia stopped to pose with a mural honoring her late dad and little sister Gianna as she headed to her winter formal.

On Sunday, Vanessa Bryant shared a photo of her 17-year-old all dressed up and ready to attend her high school dance. Ahead of the formal, Natalia posed for photos in front of a tribute mural painted to honor Kobe, 41, and 13-year-old sister Gigi, both who died in the tragic Jan. 26 helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

“❤️ my babies. Natalia. #winterformal,” the mom of four captioned the photo, which featured a smiling Natalia, who was dressed in a blue and white polka dot dress.

Fans flooded Bryant’s comments section with compliments for Natalia.

NBA star Dwyane Wade commented to heart emojis, while WNBA star Candace Parker wrote, “BEAUTIFUL” with several heart emojis.

“She’s beautiful and so is that mural. 😍😍,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “This warms my heart and at the same time saddens it. Good to see you girls pushing through.”

The post comes just one week after Vanessa’s legal team spoke out about the allegations that Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash site where Kobe, Gigi and seven others were killed on Jan. 26.

In the statement, they denounced the “inexcusable” acts “of injustice” and called on “an Internal Affairs investigation of these alleged incidents.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office also released a statement, claiming an investigation surrounding the allegations was underway.

Last month, Vanessa, 37, also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company that owned the aircraft in the tragic crash.

In a complaint obtained by PEOPLE that lists herself and her daughters as plaintiffs, the NBA star’s widow is suing Island Express Helicopters and claims that pilot Ara Zobayan of Huntington Beach, California, who was piloting the flight at the time of the crash and died, “failed to properly monitor and assess the weather prior to takeoff,” “failed to abort the flight when he knew of the cloudy conditions” and “failed to properly and safely operate the helicopter resulting in a crash.”

The complaint also claims that Island Express Helicopters “knew or should have known” that Zoboyan had been previously cited by the FAA for violating “the visual flight rules minimums by flying into an area of reduced visibility from weather conditions.”

Vanessa and her daughters are seeking general, economic and punitive damages.

In response to the lawsuit, a spokesperson for Island Express Helicopters told PEOPLE, “This was a tragic accident. We will have no comment on the pending litigation.”