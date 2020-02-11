Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna's Death Certificates Released After Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant‘s death certificates have been released after the two died along with seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26.

In addition to including information regarding their place of final burial and their funeral establishment, the document lists both of their dates of disposition as February 7 and burial as the type of disposition.

The release of their death certificates comes just after Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant opened up in an emotional post about her struggle to accept the deaths of both her husband and their daughter Gianna.

In a post shared on her Instagram on Monday, Vanessa wrote she has been “reluctant” to write about her feelings, but wanted to do so to help others who are going through the loss of a loved one.

“My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone,” Vanessa, 37, wrote. “I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong.”

“Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad,” she added. “She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters.”

Vanessa included a video from Slam magazine that showed basketball highlights from Gianna, a rising star at Mamba Sports Academy. The footage also featured Bryant, who coached the promising young team.

“[I’m] mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri,” she wrote of her surviving daughters, ages 17, 3 and 7 months. “I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process.”

“I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this,” Vanessa added. “God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.”

On Saturday, Vanessa shared a heartwarming video of 7-month-old Capri Kobe, which showed the toddler starting to learn how to stand on her own.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the city will hold a memorial service at Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 24 for Bryant and Gianna. The event will also honor the seven other victims of the Jan. 26 helicopter crash: John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser, and pilot Ara Zobayan. No other details surrounding the event have been announced.

The date holds special significance for the Bryant family: Gianna wore jersey No. 2 at the Mamba Sports Academy, and Bryant wore No. 24 in the latter half of his career.

If you would like to help the families of the victims of the crash, consider donating to the Mamba on Three Fund. Contributions to the Mamba Sports Foundation will help support youth sports.