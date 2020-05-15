Coroner Releases Autopsy Reports for Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and 7 Victims of Helicopter Crash

The Los Angeles County Coroner released the reports on Friday, nearly four months after the tragic crash on Jan. 26

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner released autopsy reports for victims of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant and seven others in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"On Jan. 28, the cause of death for all nine decedents was certified as blunt trauma. The manner of death was certified as accident," the autopsy reports state.

Previously, the Los Angeles County coroner announced their causes of deaths as "blunt trauma,” following an examination of all nine victims on Jan. 28.

Image zoom Facebook (2); Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images; gofundme; Courtesy Chester Family

Image zoom Facebook, Getty Images,

According to Zobayan's toxicology report first obtained by TMZ, "Testing did not detect the presence of alcohol or drugs of abuse." The pilot's body was tested for substances including "benzodiazepines, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, opioids, phencyclidine, and amphetamines."

Image zoom

As news spread of the crash, fans around the world quickly paid tribute to the five-time NBA champion and his daughter.

RELATED VIDEO: Kobe Bryant's Family Was ‘Core Part of His Life’, According to Friend Wesley King

Staples Center — the arena where Bryant played most of his 20-year career — quickly served as the most prominent meeting place for fans to mourn. Thousands of people gathered outside of the arena to leave flowers, notes, basketballs and jerseys in memory of Bryant, who won five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers.

A public memorial for Bryant and Gianna was held on Monday, Feb. 24, a date that holds special significance for the Bryant family since Gianna wore jersey No. 2 at the Mamba Sports Academy, and Bryant wore No. 24 in the latter half of his career.

“She had the best laugh," Vanessa, 38, said during her speech at the memorial, which was billed as a celebration of life. "It was infectious, it was pure and genuine. Kobe and Gianna naturally gravitated toward each other. ”

Image zoom Getty

Vanessa paid tribute to her husband's love of fatherhood, saying, “Kobe was the MVP of girl dads, or MVD. He never left the toilet seat up. He always told the girls how beautiful and smart they are. He taught them how to be brave.”

“We loved each other with our whole beings, two perfectly imperfect people making a beautiful family and raising our sweet and amazing girls,” she said of Bryant, who she married in 2001.

Bryant and Gianna are survived by Vanessa, as well as Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and 11-month-old Capri.