Along with notable musicians, the segment also included actors Chadwick Boseman and Naya Rivera

Kobe Bryant Fans Upset That Late NBA Star Was Left Out of VMAs ‘In Memoriam’ Segment

Kobe Bryant fans are not pleased with the late NBA star's absence from the “In Memoriam” segment during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

The ceremony, hosted by Keke Palmer and broadcast from New York City on Sunday night, paid tribute to many stars who died this year, including rappers Juice Wrld and Pop Smoke, in addition to actors Chadwick Boseman and Naya Rivera.

Bryant, who died on Jan. 26 in a tragic helicopter crash that also killed his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, however, was not mentioned.

"Who at the #VMAs forgot to include Kobe Bryant in the In Memoriam section?!? You added Naya and Chadwick, you weren't sticking to just music," one user wrote on Twitter.

Another tweeted, "How DARE you guys Not pay tribute to KOBE BRYANT!!!! He is an Academy Award winner and Legend!!! And you choose to leave him out of your 2020 tribute!"

MTV did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Although Bryant was not included in the "In Memoriam" segment, he was honored by rapper DaBaby, who wore a Los Angeles Lakers hat and the team's colors during his performance at the beginning of the show.

One of the most visible ways has been the countless murals that have appeared around the world since January. The @KobeMural Instagram page has become the primary archive of these pieces, which have appeared everywhere from walls in the city of Los Angeles to street corners halfway around the world in India.

Image zoom Kobe Bryant in April 2016 Harry How/Getty

Fellow Lakers player LeBron James honored his friend with a tattoo featuring a snake — a reference to Bryant’s “Black Mamba” nickname — and his 8 and 24 jersey numbers. The design also includes two roses as well as the words “Mamba 4 Life” inked below the black serpent.

Bryant's wife, Vanessa, has also shared numerous tattoo designs dedicated to the athlete.