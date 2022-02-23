Mitchell Robinson's father was last seen on Feb. 11, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office shared in a missing person alert

Knicks' Mitchell Robinson Pleads for Help After Father Goes Missing: 'Come Home Pops'

NBA player Mitchell Robinson's father is missing.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Florida shared an alert on its Facebook page Feb. 13, which Robinson reposted on Snapchat.

"Missing Endangered Adult: Mitchell Robinson Jr. DOB: 10/31/82," the post reads says of Robinson's father, Mitchell Robinson Jr., adding that he was "last seen on the 7900- block of Atilla Avenue on February 11th, 2022."

The police department went on to say, "His clothing description at the time is unknown."

Mitchell Robinson Credit: Mitchell Robinson/Instagram

Sharing the notice on Snapchat, the athlete wrote, "My dad is missing if you have info on his whereabouts please contact 850-436-9620."

Robinson later addressed his father's missing person status on his Instagram Story. "Don't know a place the devil will hide you......come home pops," he captioned a video of what appears to be him driving.

Robinson was drafted into the NBA by the Knicks in June 2018, after going a season without playing basketball. He was the 36th overall pick, per Bleacher Report. Prior to that, Robinson was a student at Western Kentucky.

The Pensacola, Florida native served as the city's first NBA draftee in 34 years, the Pensacola News Journal announced at the time. Before Robinson, no Pensacola athlete had been drafted since the Philadelphia 76ers opted for Tom Sewell in 1984. Sewell was the 22nd overall pick in the first round.

Robinson was also the sole player who did not play college, international, or NBA G League basketball a year before entering the draft in 2018, according to the outlet.

