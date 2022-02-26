Knicks' Mitchell Robinson's Father Found Safe Following NBA Player's Plea for Help: Police

Mitchell Robinson Jr. was found during a traffic stop in Clayton, Missouri, on Tuesday, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office

New York Knicks player Mitchell Robinson's father has been found safe after being missing since Feb. 11, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.

"Mitchell Robinson Jr. has been safely located," the ECSO confirmed in a Facebook update. "Thank you for your shares!"

Mitchell Robinson Jr. was stopped for a traffic violation in Clayton, Missouri, on Tuesday morning, TMZ reported.

During the stop, officers are said to have discovered that he was listed as a missing person by Escambia County police in Florida, according to the outlet. The Clayton Police Department released Mitchell Jr. with a warning.

News of Robinson being found comes after his basketball star son's social media plea earlier this week for his father's safe return.

Robinson shared his father's missing person status on his Instagram Story, writing, "Don't know a place the devil will hide you......come home pops."

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Florida also shared an alert on its Facebook page Feb. 13, which Robinson reposted on Snapchat.

"My dad is missing if you have info on his where abouts please contact 850-436-9620," he wrote alongside the message.

Robinson was drafted into the NBA by the Knicks in June 2018 after going a season without playing basketball. He was the 36th overall pick. Before his professional career, Robinson was a student at Western Kentucky.

The Pensacola, Florida, native served as the city's first NBA draftee in 34 years, the Pensacola News Journal announced at the time. Before Robinson, no Pensacola athlete had been drafted since the Philadelphia 76ers opted for Tom Sewell in 1984.