Klay Thompson Says He 'Feels Like a Kid Again' Watching Brother Trayce Play at Dodger Stadium

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson and his brother, Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Trayce Thompson, are part of an elite club, as siblings who both broke through into professional sports. And now, the two get to enjoy seeing each others' successes on the field at Dodger Stadium or on the Chase Center court.

Speaking to PEOPLE at Clayton Kershaw's Ping Pong 4 Purpose Celebrity Tournament on Monday, Klay, 32, says he always knew Trayce would make it to baseball's major league.

"He just really loved Ken Griffey [Jr.], that was his hero," says Klay. "I never really remember a time where he did not have a baseball bat in his hands."

Growing up, 31-year-old Trayce "was always taping bats, gripping them," his brother remembers. "I knew it was in his future. I knew it."

Now, Klay, who just won his fourth NBA championship with the Warriors, alongside Steph Curry, enjoys watching his brother from the stands at Dodger Stadium.

"It's the most fun to be a spectator and drink a bunch of beers and eat nachos. And to cheer your brother on? I feel like a kid again," Klay says. "It's the best."

And the brothers even got a chance to team up and compete together Monday night at the Ping Pong 4 Purpose Celebrity Tournament, which raised over $1 million to benefit Kershaw's Challenge and its 2022 beneficiaries, which include Shoes That Fit, The Dream Center, Arise Africa, Both Ends Believing and International Justice Mission.

Outside of their athletic successes, Klay and Trayce tell PEOPLE that they both take on creative pursuits in their free time. "Trayce is a really good artist," says Klay. "He actually was a great drawer growing up. He's really nice with the sketching and the water colors and the utensils."

"People don't know that," the NBA champ adds.

In fact, Klay recalls his brother combining his passion for sports and visual arts by drawing his aforementioned baseball hero. "He would draw Ken Griffey [Jr.] a lot and he was a very talented artist," says Klay.

As for Klay's interests, Trayce says that his older brother is much more than just a basketball star.

"[Klay] is a pretty well-rounded human being. He's pretty musical. He's always been kind of a daredevil, but he's one of the more interesting guys you'll ever meet. He's into a lot of different things, but Michael Jackson is hands down his favorite artist. So whenever you hear Michael Jackson blasting at my parents' house, you know Klay's home."

Trayce also tells PEOPLE he's enjoyed watching his brother explore a newfound interest in diving, a hobby he picked up after purchasing a boat in 2021. "Everyone knows about his boat now, but he actually will dive, like he'll do some deep dive, not crazy deep, but for him to find that passion was pretty cool," says Trayce.

And with all of Klay's varied interests, Trayce was pretty surprised when his brother pursued professional basketball over football.

"I thought he was going to play football," Trayce says. "He doesn't talk about a lot anymore, but he was a really good quarterback."

Although Klay's initial choice to pursue basketball confused his brother, Trayce says he's not surprised at all at his success with the Golden State Warriors. "I was surprised he quit football as early as he did, but I wasn't surprised he has done what he's done," says Trayce.