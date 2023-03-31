Kim Mulkey Says She Hasn't Spoken to Brittney Griner Since Her Release, But Is 'Glad She's Safe'

Mulkey, who coached Griner at Baylor University from 2009 through 2013, spoke about her former star player ahead of LSU's appearance in the Final Four

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on March 31, 2023 02:59 PM
Head coach Kim Mulkey of the Baylor Bears reacts after a foul call against the Bears during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats on February 13, 2019 at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas.
Photo: Peter G. Aiken/Getty

Kim Mulkey, the former Baylor Bears head coach who won a collegiate championship alongside Brittney Griner, said she hasn't spoken to the WNBA star since her released from Russian detainment in December.

Mulkey, 60, said, "No, I haven't," when a reporter asked if she's spoken with the Phoenix Mercury star on Thursday during a Final Four press conference, according to NOLA.com.

"But I'm glad she's back," said Mulkey, who was Griner's college coach from 2009 to 2013 at Baylor University. "I'm glad she's safe, she's sound. I think everybody is, but no, I have not."

Mulkey, who now coaches the Louisiana State University Tigers, has previously shown a cavalier attitude towards Griner's situation. In September, prior to Griner's release, Mulkey said she wouldn't be commenting on the arrest and wrongful detainment.

Baylor's Destiny Williams, from left, head coach Kim Mulkey and Brittney Griner talk to the press during the women's Big 12 basketball media day at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, October 25, 2012.
Brittney Griner and Kim Mulkey at Baylor University. Paul Moseley/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty

"I don't think I've seen anything from you on that," Daily Advertiser reporter Cory Diaz said at the time of the WNBA star's arrest, before Mulkey shut down the topic. "And you won't," Mulkey replied.

Mulkey's refusal to comment led to backlash from fans and WNBA players like Queen Egbo, a standout rookie for the Indiana Fever who played for Mulkey for three years at Baylor.

"A player that built Baylor, 2 [Final Fours], & a 40-0 record. Yet her former coach refuses to say anything or simply just show any kind of support," Egbo tweeted. "Keep that in mind when you're choosing schools."

Head Coach Kim Mulkey of Baylor University consoles Brittney Griner (42) in the closing seconds of their loss to the University of Connecticut during the Division I Women's Basketball Semifinals held at the Alamodome during the 2010 Women's Final Four in San Antonio, TX. Connecticut defeated Baylor 70-50 to advance to the finals.
Rodolfo Gonzalez/NCAA Photos via Getty

Griner has previously said that she and Mulkey had conflicts during her time at Baylor, and that Mulkey had told players not to be open about their sexuality. Griner is openly gay and had told Mulkey that during her recruiting visit, she said in a 2013 ESPN The Magazine interview, but she alleged that the coach instructed players against sharing that out of concern that it would hurt recruiting.

"The coaches thought that if it seemed like they condoned it, people wouldn't let their kids come play for Baylor," Griner said in 2013.

Griner spent nearly ten months in a Russian prison after being detained for allegedly smuggling "narcotic drugs" into the country last February. She will return to the WNBA this season, as ESPN reports that the free agent is returning to the Phoenix Mercury under a one-year, $165,100 contract.

Griner re-signed with the team after last playing during the 2021 season, averaging 17.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in her career.

