Kim Kardashian Joins Ashton Kutcher for a Peloton Workout: 'What Is Happening Right Now?'

Kim Kardashian and Ashton Kutcher are workout buddies!

The Kardashians star, 41, serves as a guest on an episode of Kutcher's new Peloton running series, "Our Future Selves."

In a teaser, which was shared on Instagram by Peloton's VP and head instructor Robin Arzón, Kutcher, 44, is in awe that Kardashian is joining him.

"Excitement level? I'm at like 11 today," he says in the video. "My friend Kim is here. I'm really, really stoked to have a conversation with her."

Kutcher then jokes with the SKIMS co-founder, "You showed up. You don't even run," to which Kardashian confesses, "I do not."

Arzón was also on hand to guide the two stars in their workout. "I love Kim K," she says in the clip, adding that the star "dismantles and smashes the idea that one has to stay in their lane."

An impressed Kutcher later salutes Kardashian during their run, telling the reality star, "You are literally running a 7-minute mile pace. What is happening right now?"

Kardashian, also impacted by the moment, responds, "I think this is what I'm missing in my workout. So it's been inspiring and a little bit life-changing on how I'm gonna move forward with my routine."

"DISCOVERING YOUR WHY. 🔥 That's the crux of this series with @aplusk," Arzón captioned the energetic social media video. "I've said this many times but to reiterate – motivation is BS. Once you discover and lean into your WHY aka what drives your hustle, that's when your confidence and desire to show up and do the hard work daily, becomes so much easier."

Arzón added that the episode is for those who, like Kardashian, don't consider themselves runners.

"She absolutely crushes it and flips the script on that story she's been telling herself. If you're willing to show up and put in the work, you can do anything," she wrote.

Peloton announced its new series starring Kutcher via Instagram earlier this week. New episodes will premiere every Tuesday until the forthcoming TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 6.

Kutcher is gearing up for the marathon himself, and recently shared he's dropped 12 pounds while training.

"The biggest change physically has been the transfer of muscle mass from upper body to lower body. I've lost about 12 lbs.," he told Entertainment Tonight, adding that "my wife [Mila Kunis] has been super supportive."

Kutcher said dedicating himself to the process has taught him that "surrounding myself with a support system makes hard things much easier. Setting a pace that you can sustain is not the same thing as working as hard as you can."

The That 70s Show actor also explained that his family — Kunis, 38, and their two kids, son Dimitri Portwood, 5, and daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 7 — is his motivation to cross the finish line later this fall.

"My baseline 'why' comes down to leaving life better than what it was given to me. My daily motivator is my kids and family," Kuther told ET.

The star is also running the marathon to raise money and awareness for the Thorn organization, which works to build technology to defend children from sexual abuse and eliminate child sexual abuse material from the internet.

Kardashian and Arzón's episode of "Our Future Selves" premieres on the Peloton Tread and app on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.