Danica Patrick to be Honored with Legend Award at Kids' Choice Sports 2018

Danica Patrick will be taking home the Legend Award next month at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports 2018, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

The 36-year-old professional race car driver — who became the first female winner in IndyCar history — will be recognized for her achievements on and off the racetrack.

“It’s such an honor to receive the Kids’ Choice Sports Legend Award from Nickelodeon. I decided when I was 10 years old I wanted to be a race car driver,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively in a statement.

“I dreamed big, believed in myself, worked hard, took chances and made the most of every opportunity. Today, I’m honored to be a positive influence on kids and encourage them to stay true to themselves and what they believe in; keep dreaming big and working hard. Bring on the gold slime!” adds Patrick.

Danica Patrick Joe Scarnici/WireImage

Former athletes who have been given the honor include Olympian Michael Phelps, NBA champion Kobe Bryant, soccer legend David Beckham and World Series champion Derek Jeter.

Hosted by Chris Paul, Kids’ Choice Sports 2018 airs July 21 at 8 p.m. on Nickelodeon.