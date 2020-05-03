LeBron James Honored with 2020 Generation Change Award at Virtual Kids' Choice Awards

LeBron James was recognized for his charitable actions at this year's Kids' Choice Awards.

On Saturday, the NBA star took the virtual stage at the first-ever Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together, a special benefiting No Kid Hungry, to accept the 2020 Generation Change Award.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 35-year-old athlete, who also won favorite male sports star, was selected for the philanthropic award as a way to honor his passion to make positive changes in the world by giving back to his Akron, Ohio, hometown through his charity, The LeBron James Family Foundation, as well as many other communities.

"To win this award, it's an honor to be awarded the Generation Change Award. It means a lot to myself, to my family, fans, and also to my kids at my school back in Akron, Ohio. Thank you guys so much. Like I said, it's not about me, it's about you guys as well. I hope everyone is staying safe during these difficult times. It's an amazing time we're spending a lot of time with our families. There's nothing better than being with your family during difficult times. Stay well, stay blessed, stay safe and stay healthy. We'll get back to what we know as normal real soon," James said while virtually accepting the award.

RELATED: Victoria Justice to Virtually Host New Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Special

Through his LeBron James Family Foundation, James officially opened the I Promise School as an addition to the Akron Public Schools in his hometown of Akron, Ohio in 2018. The Los Angeles Laker’s school serves over 1,300 students.

The I Promise School was built to serve at-risk students, but also offers their parents an opportunity to finish high school as well as the opportunity to receive free tuition to the University of Akron upon graduation, according to ESPN.

In addition, students receive free breakfast, lunch and snacks, as well as a free bike, according to TIME. Students also have access to a fitness trainer.

Last year, U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe took home the Generation of Change honor for her work as an activist battling gender discrimination and for helping to lead her team in their fight toward equal pay.

RELATED: PEOPLE, LeBron James and More to Honor the Class of 2020 with Primetime Special Graduate Together

Image zoom Allison Farrand/NBAE/Getty

Nickelodeon's 33rd Annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards were originally scheduled for March 22, however, they were postponed due to the coronavirus health crisis.

The new virtual special was hosted by Victoria Justice and also featured appearances by Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, BTS and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, whose 48th birthday just so happened to coincide with the event.

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together will air on May 2, at 8 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.