Khloé Kardashian's BF Tristan Thompson Fined $15K for Making 'Inappropriate Gesture' at NBA Game

Tristan Thompson is in trouble with the NBA.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player was fined $15,000 for “making an inappropriate gesture toward a spectator,” the league announced Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The incident occurred at the end of the Dec. 3 game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center.

In video footage obtained by TMZ, Thompson is seen seemingly giving the middle finger to members of the crowd after the Brooklyn Nets missed a final three-point shot in an attempt to secure a buzzer-beating win.

While the Cavaliers won 99-97 victory, Thompson was rewarded with the fine.

It certainly wasn’t Thompson’s first tense moment on the court. In November, Kendall Jenner had a front-row seat to a heated exchange between Thompson and her rumored boyfriend Ben Simmons.

The 23-year-old model and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was sitting courtside at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, watching the Cavaliers play the Philadelphia 76ers (Simmons’ team), when the two athletes were separated from each other in the fourth quarter of the game.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Spends Thanksgiving with Tristan Thompson After ‘Humiliating’ Cheating Scandal

Jenner was romantically linked to Simmons, 22, over the summer, while Thompson, 27, is dating her sister Khloé Kardashian and is the father to Jenner’s niece, True Thompson, 7 months.

According to Cavaliers Nation, the tension between Simmons and Thompson boiled over when Thompson made a free throw and “proceeded to taunt” Simmons. In response, Simmons seemingly gave the middle finger to Thompson.

Ben Simmons and Tristan Thompson Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Showing her support for Simmons, Jenner jokingly booed and laughed during the free throw, as seen in a video shared by Instagram account House of Highlights.

There were no hard feelings on Thompson’s part. After the game, he retweeted a clip of the moment — writing, “Ben Simmons is my bro.”

The Cavaliers beat the 76ers, 121-112.