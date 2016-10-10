Check Out Tristan Thompson's Ex-Girlfriend's Stunning Baby Shower: 'Happiest Day of My Life'

What a glowing mommy-to-be!

Tristan Thompson’s ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig celebrated her baby shower Sunday, and the model took to Instagram to share a stunning snap from the celebration — which also marks the first time Craig has confirmed her pregnancy on social media.

“Although watching and feeling you grow everyday has made my pregnancy such an unforgettable, magical experience … words cannot express how anxious and excited I am to finally meet you!” Craig captioned a video of herself cradling her baby belly, wearing a plunging gold gown and posing in front of the waterfront setup. “Mommy loves you so much. Muah-Muah-Muah!!!!”

Craig added the hashtags: “Mommy2BeJordyC” and “CountingDownTheDays.”

Craig also tweeted about the baby shower, gushing that it was the “happiest day” of her life.

“I truly have the most amazing parents, family & friends in the world!” she wrote. #AlliNeed CountingDownTheDays.”

Happiest day of my life! I truly have the most amazing parents, family & friends in the world! #AlliNeed CountingDownTheDays 💞 — Jordy C (@AllEyesOnJORDYC) October 10, 2016

Craig’s cousin Eniko (Parrish) Hart, who is married to comedian Kevin Hart, also took to Instagram to share a photo from the celebration.

“Congrats to the#Mommy2BeJordyC you’re going to be an amazinggggg mommy! (It runs in the family),” she wrote. “I [can’t] wait to finally meet him. blessings to you and your new bundle of joy! xOxO.”

Several of Craig’s friends and family members took to social media to share photos and videos of the shower — also revealing that Craig is expecting a boy, whom they referred to as “Prince Oliver.”

Craig’s sister shared a sunset snap of the two, confirming that the expectant model is 8 months pregnant.

Craig’s ex-boyfriend Thompson, 25, is currently dating Khloé Kardashian, 32. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Cleveland Cavaliers player Thompson were first linked in early September after they were spotted house hunting together.

In the weeks that followed, the two hit the town in Los Angeles for a comedy show, vacationed in Mexico over Labor Day weekend, smooched on Snapchat and cuddled up at a Drake concert.

“They’re really cute,” Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner told reporters at an event last month. “You know, she’s having a good time, he seems like a really nice guy.”

Kardashian and the NBA star also enjoyed a romantic weekend in Miami a few weeks ago.

“She’s really happy with him and they’re still having a good time together,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Things are going well between them and progressing.”

