The 21-year-old athlete was transferred to UF Health from Tallahassee Memorial on Monday

Florida Gators' Keyontae Johnson 'Undergoing Further Tests' After Collapsing on Court Over the Weekend

College athlete Keyontae Johnson is continuing to undergo tests after collapsing on the basketball court over the weekend.

Johnson, a junior at the University of Florida, was transferred to UF Health from Tallahassee Memorial on Monday, the school said in a statement.

"He continues in critical but stable condition, is following simple commands and undergoing further tests," the statement said. In another statement, the university said that Johnson's immediate family is with him in Gainesville.

Earlier on Monday, Johnson's grandfather told USA Today that his grandson had been placed in a medically induced coma.

"He may have had activity in the brain, so they induced the coma. They put him on medication to keep him sedated," Larry DeJarnett told the outlet, reportedly adding that doctors hoped to bring him out of the coma later on Monday.

Based on UF's statement, it appears that Johnson is out of the coma.

What caused the athlete's collapse remains unclear as doctors continue to run tests.

The athlete tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) over the summer, ESPN previously reported, though it is unclear if that is related to his collapse over the weekend.

On Saturday, the 21-year-old collapsed after a first quarter timeout, falling on his way to the sideline. Johnson received immediate medical attention and was taken to the locker room before being transferred to Tallahassee Memorial.

After his fall, Johnson's fellow players on both teams were visibly upset, and there was a brief delay before the game continued. The Gators ended up losing to the Florida State Seminoles, 83-71. Following the game, UF head coach Mike White traveled to the hospital to be with Johnson.

"Please keep praying for @Keyontae and his family," White, who stayed with Johnson in the hospital overnight, tweeted Saturday afternoon. "We all love him."

UF Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said in a statement Sunday, "we appreciate all the medical personnel who have helped Keyontae."