Keyontae Johnson collapsed on Saturday during the University of Florida's game against Florida State

Florida Gators Basketball Star, 21, in 'Critical but Stable' Condition After Collapsing on Court

University of Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson remains hospitalized in “critical but stable condition” after collapsing during the team’s Saturday game.

Johnson, 21, collapsed minutes into the game against Florida State, shortly after scoring a point, according to ESPN. Following a timeout, he fell on his way to the sideline. Johnson received immediate medical attention and was taken to the locker room before being transferred to Tallahassee Memorial.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Afterward, players from both teams were visibly upset, but following a brief delay, the game — which the Gators would go on to lose 83-71 — continued. Once the game concluded, head basketball coach Mike White traveled to the hospital to be with Johnson.

“Please keep praying for @Keyontae and his family,” White, who stayed with Johnson in the hospital overnight, tweeted Saturday afternoon. “We all love him.”

Although a cause of Johnson’s collapse has yet to be shared, Johnson did test positive for the novel coronavirus over the summer, according to ESPN.

In a Sunday morning update, the school shared that Johnson remained in critical but stable condition.

“We appreciate all the medical personnel who have helped Keyontae,” Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement. “Keyontae received terrific care on site by the FSU staff and at Tallahassee Memorial, which has worked in consultation with UF Health. We’re glad his parents can be by his side, and they all feel the support of gator Nation.”

The school also shared that both White and Dave Weiner, the associate AD for sports health, would remain at the hospital with the student-athlete.

Following the game, Johnson’s teammate Tre Mann shared a message of support. "I know you're fighting bro,'' he wrote on Twitter."God got you.''