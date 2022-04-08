Kevin Love Says Cavaliers 2016 Championship Team Still Have a Group Chat: 'Nothing's Off Limits'
Kevin Love and his teammates from the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2016 roster are still as close as ever.
While chatting with PEOPLE about partnering with Milk-Bone to celebrate the dog treat brand's new birthday cake flavored biscuits, the NBA star revealed he's still in communication with his championship-winning teammates including team alums Kyrie Irving, Iman Shumpert, Tristian Thompson and LeBron James.
"We talk every single day," Love says of the chat with the group, who gave Cavaliers their first title win in franchise history when they won the NBA Championship Game in 2016.
"Nothing's off-limits there," Love, 33, adds. "It's all brotherly love."
When asked what exactly the group talks about, Love explained that one big topic the pals recently chatted about was when James, 37, dunked over Love during a game in March, where the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Cavaliers 131-120.
"I tried to take a charge in the game," Love says. "We were laughing about the situation, but after the game, it went viral. It was an amazing, amazing play."
The two players eventually made light of the situation — with Love even putting James in a headlock on the sideline. James, who now plays for the Lakers, told reporters afterwards, "I hope I'm still invited to the wedding," referencing Love's upcoming nuptials to his fiancée Kate Bock.
"He'll still get the invite," Love tells PEOPLE with a laugh. "I made the joke that his wife Savannah [James] would be the only one invited, but ... [in our group chat] we were just kind of lightening into that."
Love previously told PEOPLE that planning for his summertime wedding to Bock, 34, is going "good," noting, "We have the location set, we're going to be in New York City, and now we're just making all the minor decisions."
"But I feel like the accumulation of those minor decisions adds up to being the big decisions," he continued. "Like all the little intrinsic small details add up — but it's good."
Love also told PEOPLE that he and Bock "both feel like [throughout] this whole process, we've just been super excited to get married."
"We always say, besides the ceremony and getting through that, it's going to be about us. We want to make it about our life and all of our friends within that," he added. "So we're going to kind of celebrate just all those relationships and getting those people together. That's how it should be."
