Kevin Love on How He’s Prioritizing His Mental Health During Self-Isolation

Kevin Love is making the most of his time at home and away from the NBA amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player told WSJ. Magazine that he’s prioritizing his mental health and physical wellness during these unusual circumstances.

“Just staying super active,” the outspoken mental health advocate told the outlet. “It’s just never stop working, never stop filling my time, [preventing myself from] feeling like I have nothing to do or I’m not accomplishing something, even something as simple as making my bed.”

He continued, “This time has allowed me to work on things outside of the NBA season. Now I get to put more energy and output into things like my fund. I’ve also done a lot more reading.”

The 31-year-old has also been using Headspace, the guided mindfulness app. He elaborated, “That’s a great tool that I gifted Cavs workers, our day-to-day staff as well as people who work in the arena and the organization.”

Love advised others who grapple with their mental health to “make sure you’re staying connected.”

“Coming up on Mental Health Awareness Month in May, I think people will have a chance to look inward and at the people surrounding them and be able to do self-checks and check with other people that they love in terms of their mental health,” explained Love.

While the NBA season is suspended, Love said he’s been working out six days a week.

“So Monday, I pick apart how my body’s feeling and where my mind is at and just kind of take a deep breath and do a self-assessment,” he explained to WSJ. Magazine. “I try and be mindful of where my body is and what I need in the moment. It can get redundant when you’re at your house because I only have so much equipment.”

Until then, Love is reflecting on what has been a bizarre four months to start 2020.

“If 2020 alone has taught me anything, it’s to enjoy the moment,” he said. “Everybody talks about enjoying the moment, staying present. First you have David Stern [the former NBA commissioner] passing, and then the tragic passing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. It taught us and it taught me that life can be taken away from you so fast.”

He added, “It’s something that I already knew but it hits you so hard. Covid-19 has taken our everyday lives as we know them away. I think the worst thing that can happen from this time is if we come out of it unchanged.”

At the start of the pandemic in the United States — and a day after the NBA suspended the remainder of their season — Love donated $100,000 through his foundation to support the staff at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the Cleveland, Ohio, arena where his team plays.

“Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming,” Love captioned a photo of himself with the arena workers. “Through the game of basketball, we’ve been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work.”

“I’m concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I’m committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season,” he wrote. “I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities.”