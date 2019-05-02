Kevin Love on Going Public with Mental Health Struggles: 'I Was Done Suffering Silently'

One of the most successful NBA players ever, Kevin Love is opening up about his fight against depression and anxiety — and how he knew he was ready to reveal his struggles to the world.

Love, 30, received the a Change Maker Award from Child Mind Institute on Wednesday night for his work with child mental health awareness. Before accepting the Champion Award at the ceremony — given to him by NBA commissioner Adam Silver — Love discussed with PEOPLE his willingness to be open about his struggles with anxiety.

“It was a very tough year for me away from the floor,” he explained to PEOPLE. “People don’t even know the extent of it, but they know enough to be very relatable for me, having suffered from anxiety and depression my whole life, for as long as I can remember.”

In 2018, the Cleveland Cavaliers forward created the Kevin Love Fund after releasing an article explaining his struggles with mental health. The foundation is aimed at awareness for children struggling with mental health.

“What I have found about mental health or mental illness is that it takes many shapes and forms,” he said. “It goes with every demographic, but I think for myself in creating my fund, the big demographic I really want to point out and look to is children. I think it is very important for kids and their parents to understand what is going on, and that’s why being here is so important.”

However, the decision to go public about his internal struggles was not an easy one for Love — who is dating Canadian model Kate Bock — but a tragedy that occurred in February 2018 served as his tipping point.

“Parkland, Florida happened,” he explained of the tragic Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. “You consider those kids and the parents and how many people are affected in the U.S. and globally from something like gun violence and children being killed, it just affects so many people. That was definitely a big moment that lead to me speaking out.”

While anxiety is a constant battle for him, Love finds his greatest accomplishment in life to also be his stress reliever: basketball.

“Basketball has always been my safe place,” he said. “It is a good stress reliever and a place where you can be freed. It was my first love, so basketball is always been my safe place, but I would say more often than not, in a large majority of time, it [anxiety] has taken place away from the court.”