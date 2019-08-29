NBA Star Kevin Love's Model Girlfriend Got Her 'Head Stapled Shut' After Rafting Accident

Image zoom Kevin Love/Instagram; Inset: Sarah Stier/Getty

Kevin Love and his girlfriend Kate Bock paused their romantic trip to Jackson, Wyoming, for a quick stop at the emergency room.

The couple, who have been exploring the wild west since Monday, had to pay a visit to the St. John’s Family Health & Urgent Care Hospital after a white water rafting accident left the Canadian model with a major cut on her head.

“Can’t take her anywhere—@katebock got her head stapled shut after a nasty (but epic) spill,” the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 30, shared on Instagram on Wednesday. “’Only head injury we’ve seen in 34 years.’ 🤕🤕🤕 FYI we laughed the entire thing off and will be going back 🤘🏻🤘🏻.”

In the photo, Bock shows off her bloody hat that was wrapped to her head with gauze to apply pressure on their way to the hospital.

“We had an adventure today,” the model, 26, could be heard saying to Love in the video while sitting in a hospital bed waiting for the doctor.

Bock later updated their fans and followers on her Instagram Stories that she was doing well and that she and Love celebrated with sushi afterward.

“We survived, we’re totally fine!!” she wrote. “Just ate delicious sushi.”

She also revealed that the injury happened when she and Love hit heads after their raft tipped over into the water. The famous NBA player shared a photo of the exact moment the couple took a tumble into the water.

“Wish I had the video for you—this was a hell of a sequence. Not enough weight and the rapids will toss you,” he explained, posting a series of photos of the couple getting tipped overboard.

The couple has been dating for quite some time, and previously gave fans a glimpse into their day-to-day life when the Cleveland Cavaliers player became the first athlete to be named as a brand ambassador for Banana Republic. Both Bock and Love starred in multiple campaigns together for the clothing retailer in 2017 for the new ambassadorship.