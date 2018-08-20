Kevin Love Opens Up About Anxiety: 'I Had a Moment Where I Thought I Was Going to Die'

Kevin Love says his battle with anxiety was at one point so debilitating he thought he was near death.

Opening up in a candid interview with Today‘s Carson Daly on Monday, the 29-year-old NBA player detailed his first panic attack, explaining, “I had a moment where I thought I was going to die. I had never experienced something like that.”

“I thought I was having a heart attack… heart racing and I was running around looking for something that I couldn’t find,” he continued. “I just wanted to get air. I ended up unconscious on the floor.”

He added, “[My teammates] had text me after the game and had no idea what happened. So I had just kind of brushed it off because in our sport or in life and being a man, you’re taught to suppress it — you’re taught to, in a lot of ways, suffer in silence.”

Love previously revealed details about the anxiety attack — which happened in November during a Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Atlanta Hawks — in a powerful personal essay published by The Players’ Tribune in March.

Today

RELATED: Kevin Love Shares Powerful Message of Support LeBron James Gave Him After Mental Health Revelation

At the time, he wrote, “It was like my body was trying to say to me, ‘You’re about to die.’ ”

After opening up, Love said he was met with a wave of support from those around him — including former teammate LeBron James. In a preview clip from the Today interview, Love said, “We sat towards the end of the bus. [James] kind of said, ‘Hey, do you have a moment?’ He stopped me, shook my hand, looked me in the eye, and said, ‘You helped a lot of people today. It’s important.’ ”

Andy Lyons/Getty

“That was super powerful for me,” Love said of James’ words. “Not only is he the best athlete in the world, the best basketball player in the world, but his influence and having my back with that was super important to me.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Says She Didn’t Realize Kanye West Was Suffering from Anxiety After Paris Attack

Since his initial anxiety attack, Love wrote in The Players’ Tribune that he’s been seeing a therapist and is working to understand more how to treat his anxiety. Talking about it openly has helped.

“Everyone is going through something that we can’t see,” he wrote. “No matter what our circumstances, we’re all carrying around things that hurt — and they can hurt us if we keep them buried inside. Not talking about our inner lives robs us of really getting to know ourselves and robs us of the chance to reach out to others in need.”