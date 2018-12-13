Kevin Kisner Says Masters Winner Patrick Reed’s Former Teammates ‘All Hate Him’

Golf star Patrick Reed is good at winning tournaments, but apparently not at making friends.

According to a new story about the 2018 Masters Tournament champion published Wednesday in Golf Digest, there is allegedly animosity between Reed, 28, and his former teammates. As fellow pro golfer Kevin Kisner, 34, put it when talking about Reed’s time at undergrad, “They all hate him — any guys that were on the team with him [at Georgia State University] hate him and that’s the same way at Augusta.”

Kisner, who attended the school in Athens, Georgia, before Reed and currently lives nearby Augusta, added: “I don’t know that they’d piss on him if he was on fire, to tell you the truth.”

Golf Digest was unable to confirm Kisner’s comments with his Georgia University teammates. Reed’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Reed drew criticism in the days after the U.S. team lost the Ryder Cup to Europe in France in late September. In a controversial interview with the New York Times, he accused his teammates of “blind-siding” him with the way various players were paired, and preventing him from playing.

He also went on to tell the Times, “For somebody as successful in the Ryder Cup as I am, I don’t think it’s smart to sit me twice,” and to call out another player by name. “The issue’s obviously with Jordan [Spieth] not wanting to play with me,” he said.

In the aftermath, according to ESPN, Reed said, “I don’t think anything needs to be resolved … I’ve seen all the guys, and we’ve talked to all the guys, and we’ve all moved past that. We’re plenty of weeks beyond the Ryder Cup. We’re just trying to get ready for next season, and just trying to get ready for two more years when hopefully we can get payback [at the 2020 Ryder Cup].”

It’s not only Reed’s professional relationships that are allegedly fraught. His parents and sister didn’t attend this year’s Masters.

The rift between Reed and his family dates back to 2012, when Reed married Justine Karain at 22 years old. According to a Golf report, Reed’s parents, Bill and Jeannette, believed their son was too young to marry. When they approached him about their concerns, Reed allegedly proceeded to cut off all communication with them leading up to his wedding. Since then, there doesn’t seem to have been any direct contact.

After Reed won the Masters, Reed’s father told ESPN that he and his wife thought about going to the tournament to celebrate, but they couldn’t find any badges.

“As parents, you want the best for your children no matter what they are doing,” he said, adding that he”desperately” wants the estrangement with his son to end. “You want them to succeed at the highest level, especially in Patrick’s case because he’s always been a tireless worker. I have goosebumps just talking about it.”