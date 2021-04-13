Kevin James Will Play New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton in Upcoming Adam Sandler-Produced Movie

The movie, Home Team, will be inspired by Sean Payton's life experiences but with a "humorous Adam Sandler" spin, the coach told ESPN

Sean Payton's life story is getting the Adam Sandler treatment.

The 57-year-old former NFL player will be portrayed by actor Kevin James in an upcoming Netflix movie produced by Sander's Happy Madison Productions, NBC Sports reported. The film, titled Home Team, is inspired by the time Payton served as assistant coach to his son's Texas sixth-grade football team during his NFL suspension in 2012.

Payton, who has been the head coach of the New Orleans Saints since 2006, told ESPN that he expects the film to get the "humorous Adam Sandler" spin. The coach said his daughter Meghan Payton, 25, came up with the idea, and her boyfriend — Sandler's brother-in-law Christopher Titone — pitched it to the actor.

"Listen, I'm at that age where I don't really care," Payton told ESPN of James, 55, being cast to portray him. He also said the pair had a video call to discuss James taking on the part.

Back in 2012, Payton was banned from the NFL for one year after being accused of trying to cover up a system that paid players bounties for hits on opponents.

Of his time coaching the kids at Liberty Christian School, Payton previously told the Denton Record-Chronicle, according to Sports Illustrated, "I needed them more than they needed me."