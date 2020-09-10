“Kobe Bryant showed me that I did not have talent in a game that I thought that I did,” Kevin Hart said

Kevin Hart Recalls Kobe Bryant Dominating at Basketball Camp: He Showed Me 'I Did Not Have Talent'

Kevin Hart is remembering the time he spent in basketball camp with the late Kobe Bryant — and when Hart realized “just wasn’t good” at the sport.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday, the host asked the 41-year-old actor about when he gave up his dream of being a pro basketball player.

“You didn’t always dream of being a comedian, I read somewhere that at one point you thought you might play pro basketball,” Fallon said. “And that dream ended in one specific moment — do you remember what happened?”

“I stopped growing, Jimmy. If you want to be honest, that's one of the reasons,” 5-foot-4 Hart joked in response, before revealing that Bryant also played a part in him realizing basketball wasn’t for him.

“But also I went to basketball camp with Kobe Bryant,” he continued. “When I went to the camp with Kobe Bryant — this is when I realized that I was not good when I saw how good Kobe was.”

Hart went on to share that Bryant, who died in a tragic helicopter crash in January alongside his daughter Gianna and seven others, played left-handed the entire camp, and still managed to dominate the others.

“And I just wasn’t good, man, I just wasn’t good and I was mad at myself because I sold myself this dream and this dream wasn’t a reality because this man played left handed,” Hart told Fallon. “Kobe Bryant showed me that I did not have talent in a game that I thought that I did.”

Hart previously opened up about attending the Speedy Morris’ LaSalle basketball camp with Bryant as teenagers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, according to USA Today.

Hart also said that he and Bryant shared a dorm room with others at the camp in the Fallon interview.

"We had a blast," Hart recalled. "It was an overnight camp and you're kids, all the silliness that normally ensues, ensued — late-night pranks, and sneaking into other people's dorms, and fighting with the other campers. We did all that stuff."